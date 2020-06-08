Union City
Robert "Bob" Arther Hedderick, 69, of Union City, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born in Erie, Pa., on September 10, 1950, son of the late Arther and Thelma Lick Hedderick.
He married Suzanne Wolfram on October 23, 1971; she preceded him in passing on September 9, 2018.
Bob worked for over 50 years at Reed Manufacturing.
He enjoyed the Pioneer Steam Engine Club, Ashtabula Antique Engine Club, working on tractors and farm work. He loved working on his hobby farm and family picnics, more than anything Bob loved his grandchildren.
Survivors include his two daughters, Charlotte Claypoole and her husband Robert of Centerville, Pa. and Stephane Kosnik and her husband Daryl of Union City, two sons, Jeremy Hedderick and his wife Shawna of Union City and Joshua Hedderick and his wife Jessica of Union City, 21 grandchildren, two sisters, Diane Meek and her husband Nathan of Florida and Ellen Steinberg and her husband Jeff of Florida, and also his brother, Donald Hedderick of Pennsylvania.
In addition to his parents and his beloved wife Suzanne, Bob was preceded in death by his foster parents, Gerald and Roberta Evans, his son, Robert Hedderick, II and his brother, Doug Evans.
There will be a private Celebration of Life.
The Warren-Glenn Funeral Home, 62 S. Main Street, Union City, PA 16438, has been entrusted with the care of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bloomfield Volunteer Fire Department, 22978 Shreve Ridge Road #3, Union City, PA 16438.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 8, 2020.