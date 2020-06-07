Robert B. McCullough, 93, of Fairview, passed away peacefully, on June 3, 2020, after a brief stay at LECOM Senior Living Center.
Robert was born in Erie, on June 2, 1927, the son of the late Frank M. and Lillian Barron McCullough.
After his graduation from Academy High School in June 1945, Robert served in the United States Navy until August 1946 and later for several years in the Officers' Reserve Corps, Army of the United States, beginning in July 1950. He received his undergraduate degree in Business from the Wharton School of Commerce and Finance of The University of Pennsylvania in 1954 and his law degree from The University of Pennsylvania Law School in 1957. Robert practiced law in Erie for more than 30 years. He served on the Millcreek School Board, Luther Memorial Church Council and for many years was Lawrence Park Township Solicitor. Robert was a top handball player and fixture at the Downtown YMCA. He also enjoyed golf, Canadian fishing trips, almost anything outdoors, and skiing with family and friends, particularly in New England and out West. Robert will be remembered as a kind and generous man.
Robert was preceded in death by his first wife, Else A. McCullough, and his sisters, Jean Morrison and Joan Zech.
He is survived by his wife, Lillian Gay McCullough, his son, Matthew W. McCullough (Daren) and his daughter, Sue Anne Chase (Rick). He also is survived by four grandchildren, Seth and Owen McCullough and Reina McCoy (Larry) and Blake Hockett.
Arrangements are by the Burton, Quinn, Scott, Cremation and Funeral Services, 602 W. 10th St. Services will be private. Memorials may be made to the West Millcreek Food Pantry, c/o Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3642 W. 26th St., Erie, PA 16506.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.