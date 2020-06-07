Robert B. McCullough
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert B. McCullough, 93, of Fairview, passed away peacefully, on June 3, 2020, after a brief stay at LECOM Senior Living Center.

Robert was born in Erie, on June 2, 1927, the son of the late Frank M. and Lillian Barron McCullough.

After his graduation from Academy High School in June 1945, Robert served in the United States Navy until August 1946 and later for several years in the Officers' Reserve Corps, Army of the United States, beginning in July 1950. He received his undergraduate degree in Business from the Wharton School of Commerce and Finance of The University of Pennsylvania in 1954 and his law degree from The University of Pennsylvania Law School in 1957. Robert practiced law in Erie for more than 30 years. He served on the Millcreek School Board, Luther Memorial Church Council and for many years was Lawrence Park Township Solicitor. Robert was a top handball player and fixture at the Downtown YMCA. He also enjoyed golf, Canadian fishing trips, almost anything outdoors, and skiing with family and friends, particularly in New England and out West. Robert will be remembered as a kind and generous man.

Robert was preceded in death by his first wife, Else A. McCullough, and his sisters, Jean Morrison and Joan Zech.

He is survived by his wife, Lillian Gay McCullough, his son, Matthew W. McCullough (Daren) and his daughter, Sue Anne Chase (Rick). He also is survived by four grandchildren, Seth and Owen McCullough and Reina McCoy (Larry) and Blake Hockett.

Arrangements are by the Burton, Quinn, Scott, Cremation and Funeral Services, 602 W. 10th St. Services will be private. Memorials may be made to the West Millcreek Food Pantry, c/o Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3642 W. 26th St., Erie, PA 16506.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved