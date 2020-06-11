Robert Benedict, age 81, of Millcreek, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, with his wife by his side.
He was born in Sharon, Pa., on July 16, 1938, the son of the late Herman and Anna Benedict.
Robert graduated from Sharon High School and went on to earn his degree from Gannon University.
He retired form Steris Corporation as a Senior Buyer in 2000 after 30 years of employment.
Robert enjoyed traveling hunting, fishing, golfing and spending time at his camp, and especially enjoyed teaching all of his grandkids these activities.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Benedict.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara Ann Benedict; two sons, Robert J. Benedict and his wife Monica of Twinsburg, Ohio and Richard A. Benedict and his wife Mary of Edinboro; a brother, Ronald J. Benedict and his wife Frances of Columbus, Ohio; six grandchildren, Kyle, Blake, Kali, Zack, Tim and RJ Benedict; and a great-grandchild Carson.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th (at Powell Ave.), on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. All CDC guidelines will be followed.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 11, 2020.