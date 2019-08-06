|
Robert "Bob" A. Griffith, age 75, of McKean Township, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, surrounded by family. He was born on July 24, 1944 in Erie, Pa., a son of the late Russell James Griffith, Sr. and Donna Ruth Earley Griffith.
Bob enjoyed camping, country music, and socializing with family and friends. He also enjoyed the companionship of his canine friend, Chewie. Bob took great pleasure in his work at Industrial Sales and Manufacturing (ISM).
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years, Susan E. Krupp Griffith; brothers, Russell Griffith, Jr., Albert Griffith, and Raymond Griffith; and a sister, Cheryl Vincent.
He is survived by his children, Heather Thayer Kuntz (Timothy), Heidi Thayer (Paul Rossman), Shelley Griffith Vogel (Steven), and Kirk Griffith (Rhonda Hauser); grandchildren, Amber, Kyle, and Clay Kuntz, Callan Vogel, and Rylee Griffith; brothers, Eugene Griffith and Ronald Griffith; and sisters, Norma Laird (Edward), Joyce Bennett, and Donna Myers (Robert); along with many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his special friend, Louise Haight; and friend of the family, Matt Gavula.
Relatives and friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, Pa., on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 2-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. and are invited there on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. for the funeral service officiated by Pastor Ron Freebourn. Interment will follow in Phillipsville Cemetery, Turner Rd., Wattsburg, Pa.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 6, 2019