|
|
Robert "Bob" B. Schlosser age 61, died at home Sunday, June 16, 2019 after a brief illness. Bob was born in Erie Pa. to the late Albert & Abigail Schlosser.
A graduate of Academy High School, and formerly worked at Boyer Industries. Upon moving to New York, he was employed by Colton RV and Mantelli RV. Bob was a member of the CYS Club, Erie Pa., and the F.O.E. Club of Tonawanda, N.Y. He was an avid NASCAR enthusiast and a volunteer rescue worker at Watkins Glen. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and talking about the good ole days. He loved spending time with his wife and their fur babies, especially "Angel".
Bob also was preceded in death by brother Gordon, and sister Lois & her husband Leonard Averill.
Besides Linda his wife of 14 years he is survived by his two nephews who were like brothers, Stewart (Sue) and Michael (Mindy) Averill of Erie, along with several great-nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Bob will be sadly missed.
A service in remembrance of Bob will be held on Saturday June 22nd at the F.O.E. Club in Tonawanda N.Y. with refreshments following the service.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 21, 2019