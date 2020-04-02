|
Robert "Bob" Conner was the loving husband of Nancy Conner, father of Jeff Conner and Colleen (Ken) Smith, and grandfather to Hannah Marie and Lauryn Elizabeth Smith. He is also survived by numerous friends and family.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife Ann Marie (nee Laskowski).
Bob passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at the age of 85.
Bob retired as president from OPW/Dover corporation in 1998, where he worked for 20 years. His previous employment included working for GE in Erie, Pa. for 11 years. Bob graduated from Gannon University in 1971, with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering and a minor in Mechanical Engineering. He received the Distinguished Alumni Award in 1994. He served as chairman of Cincinnati SCORE from 2001 until 2003.
Bob was a loving father and grandfather. He loved all animals, in particular dogs, Labs being his all-time favorite. Bob was very well-loved and known for his quick wit and humor and will be missed by many.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 2, 2020