1/1
Robert Bob E. Hermann Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" E. Hermann, Jr., age 67, of Greene Township, passed away at UPMC Hamot on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was born on March 19, 1953, in Union City, the son of the Robert and Ruth Hermann, Sr.

He was a 1971 graduate of McDowell High School and retired from Meadowbrook Dairy.

He was a lifelong member of the Siebenbuerger Club, St. Boniface Usher's Club, Sons of the American Legion, and the Lawrence Park Athletic Club.

Bob enjoyed riding his Harley, hunting, fishing, and gambling.

He is survived by his daughter Michelle Randazzo, his son Randy Green, one sister Mary Ellen Hermann, one brother Edward Hermann (Teri), his grandchildren: Angelina, Zachary, and Vincent Randazzo, and Alex Hollands (Amarilys), his nephews: Jason, and Jeremy (Andrea) Hermann, and his niece Allyissa Hermann.

He was preceded in death by his mother Ruth Hermann and his beloved dog Baby.

Private services were conducted by the family under the direction of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved