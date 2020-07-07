Robert "Bob" E. Hermann, Jr., age 67, of Greene Township, passed away at UPMC Hamot on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was born on March 19, 1953, in Union City, the son of the Robert and Ruth Hermann, Sr.
He was a 1971 graduate of McDowell High School and retired from Meadowbrook Dairy.
He was a lifelong member of the Siebenbuerger Club, St. Boniface Usher's Club, Sons of the American Legion, and the Lawrence Park Athletic Club.
Bob enjoyed riding his Harley, hunting, fishing, and gambling.
He is survived by his daughter Michelle Randazzo, his son Randy Green, one sister Mary Ellen Hermann, one brother Edward Hermann (Teri), his grandchildren: Angelina, Zachary, and Vincent Randazzo, and Alex Hollands (Amarilys), his nephews: Jason, and Jeremy (Andrea) Hermann, and his niece Allyissa Hermann.
He was preceded in death by his mother Ruth Hermann and his beloved dog Baby.
Private services were conducted by the family under the direction of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.
