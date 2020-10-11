Robert "Bob" E. Von Volkenburg, 75, of Erie, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at his residence.
He was born April 16, 1945 in Oil City, Pa., a son of the late Jesse and Anna Mae Martin Von Volkenburg.
Bob was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School Class of 1964.
He worked at Riley Stoker for over 30 years and was a member of the Sienbenbuerger Club.
Bob was a lover of golf and Cowboy and Western movies. He was always ready with a joke.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Millie Santone and Donna Graham.
He is survived by his life partner, Claudia S. Wright; stepdaughter, Stephanie A. Wright (Todd M. Manges); stepson, Matthew Wright (Colleen); grandchildren EmmaRose Wright and Luke and Jacob Manges; three sisters, Cathy Beliveau, Helen Greider, and Debi Ross (Danny); and four brothers, Ray Von Volkenburg (Beverly), Jesse Von Volkenburg (Donna), Delbert Von Volkenburg (Patricia), and Dana Von Volkenburg (April). He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Saint Julia Church, 638 Roslyn Ave., at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice
Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.
.
.