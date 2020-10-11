1/1
Robert Bob E. Von Volkenburg
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" E. Von Volkenburg, 75, of Erie, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at his residence.

He was born April 16, 1945 in Oil City, Pa., a son of the late Jesse and Anna Mae Martin Von Volkenburg.

Bob was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School Class of 1964.

He worked at Riley Stoker for over 30 years and was a member of the Sienbenbuerger Club.

Bob was a lover of golf and Cowboy and Western movies. He was always ready with a joke.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Millie Santone and Donna Graham.

He is survived by his life partner, Claudia S. Wright; stepdaughter, Stephanie A. Wright (Todd M. Manges); stepson, Matthew Wright (Colleen); grandchildren EmmaRose Wright and Luke and Jacob Manges; three sisters, Cathy Beliveau, Helen Greider, and Debi Ross (Danny); and four brothers, Ray Von Volkenburg (Beverly), Jesse Von Volkenburg (Donna), Delbert Von Volkenburg (Patricia), and Dana Von Volkenburg (April). He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Saint Julia Church, 638 Roslyn Ave., at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice. Arrangements were under the direction of John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc. To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Julia Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc.
2122 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 459-3144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved