Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
Service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
1927 - 2019
Robert Bob F. Brandt Obituary
Robert "Bob" F. Brandt, age 92, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, right after watching his Pittsburgh Penguins win in overtime.

He was born in Erie, on June 26, 1927, a son of the late Roger and Charlotte Pynch Brandt.

Bob served in the United States Army during WWII. Following the Army, Bob owned and operated Bob Brandts Tile Service.

Bob was a member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, V.F.W., American Legion Post #571 Wesleyville, Siebenberger Club, and South Erie Turners.

He was a very loveable and likeable man who would do anything for anyone. He loved spending time with his family and especially his wife who was the love of his life. Bob was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers fan. He enjoyed singing and sang in the church choir. At age 72, Bob learned how to play the banjo and was a member of the Lake Erie Banjo Jammers.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, June M. Boyer Brandt; three children, Randy Paul (Darlene) Brandt of Erie, Denise M. (Mark) Clinger of Fairview and Pamela A. (Harlan) Jones of Moseley, Va., nine grandchildren, Jerry Brandt, Rett Brandt, Christian Titus, Roxanne Ahlbrandt, Harlan Jones, Jr., Bret Kelly, Brandon Kelly, Trevor Jones and Taylor Jones and 13 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and are invited to attend services there on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Erie Cemetery.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 18, 2019
