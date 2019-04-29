|
Robert 'Bob' Huber was born on May 8, 1940 to Benedict Sr. and Agnes Zinsmeister. He passed in peace Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the age of 78, surrounded by his family in Erie.
He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret (Margie), Brother, Benedict Jr, Sisters Agnes Giel and Catherine O'Leary and brother-in-law Joe Inks.
He is survived by his siblings Mary Ann Inks and her friend John Elter and Ida Mae Schorr (Thomas).
Bob led a very interesting life, always pursuing knowledge, and figuring out ways to best utilize it to help others. He attended North Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, and is a graduate of the St. Vincent's Seminary in Latrobe, Pa. He earned a masters degree in theology from the University of Innsbruck, Austria.
Bob's professional life made a big impact on those who needed help, as well as on his city. He taught theology at Carlow College in Pittsburgh and served as coordinator of planning for the City of Erie Model Cities Agency and for the Mayor's Office of Community Affairs. He was the Executive Director of Stairways Behavioral Health for over 20 years, committed to helping the mentally ill across the state of Pennsylvania in a humanitarian way. He served on the advisory board for the Erie Summer Festival of the Arts and was instrumental in bringing the very first Art Expo International to the Erie Civic Center under the Tullio administration. Later, he founded Bob Huber Consulting, advising local businesses in the Erie area.
Bob was an avid politico and was always prepared to give you his analysis of current events. He was a proud member of the Democratic National Committee and advised many local candidates on their campaigns.
He was a die-hard fan of the Steelers and Pirates, an early-adopter of any technology, a forward-thinking futurist, and a voracious reader. He loved swimming, bowling, taking long car rides, and he loved his sweets.
Bob was loving father to Kristen, Amy, and Jevonne (honorary daughter), and proud Papa to Kaleena and Eric. He made a long list of friends throughout his storied life, and will be sadly missed by them and his children, nieces, nephews, and family.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Life Program of NWPA, and send a special thanks to the loving, caring, and dedicated staff of the Dom House, where he always spoke fondly of how much he loved living there because they took such good care of him.
