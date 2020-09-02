Robert "Bob" John Usko entered into Heaven's Gates at the age of 64, on August 30th, 2020, at home, in the loving care of his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was born on January 17, 1956, in Indiana, Pa., to Frank and Peggy (Kundla) Usko.
He grew up in Indiana, Pa. until he met the love of his life Lory G. (Redinger) Usko. Eventually the couple settled in Erie, Pa. and have been married for 45 years.
Bob gave 30-plus years of hard work and dedication to the Local 81 carpenters union, building many structures around Erie and the surrounding counties. He thoroughly enjoyed wood working as a profession and as a hobby, teaching his kids and grandkids this craft. Bob was an avid sports fan who enjoyed golfing, and Sundays watching the Pittsburgh Steelers surrounded by his family. He also volunteered his time to the Erie Special Olympics
in which he quickly became one of their favorite family members. His battle for life was evoked by the love for his grandkids.
Bob was preceded in death by his father Frank Usko and is survived in death by his 89-year-old mother Peggy, his wife Lory and their four children Alesha DiFilippo (Dan), Nikki Delsandro (Jake), Bo Usko (Jenna) and Manda Kenyon (Justin), plus eight grandchildren Erric, Arron and Ella DiFilippo, Camden and Madelyn Delsandro, Ava and Mia Usko and Eliot Kenyon.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., and are invited to Our Lady of Peach Church, 2401 West 38th Street, on Friday, September 4, 2020 for the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m.
Interment is at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Erie Special Olympics
, 1330 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16502, or Chosen Ministry, 3638 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
