Robert Bob Joseph Smolinsky
1951 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Joseph Smolinsky, age 69, passed away in his home in Tucson, Arizona on October 31, 2020.

Bob was born on August 28, 1951 in Erie, Pa. to Anthony and Helen (Zacek) Smolinsky.

He grew up in Erie and graduated from Cathedral Preparatory School. After graduating, he drove out to Tucson, Arizona since he had his eye on the desert where he would meet his wife, Janet and have their son, Kyle. He would eventually go to college at the University of Arizona and get a degree in Civil Engineering. Not long after, he created his own successful civil engineering company with another partner called Arroyo Engineering and would work there until his retirement in 2013. When he wasn't working, Bob enjoyed flying his four passenger airplanes, hiking and camping and state parks, rock climbing and sailing boats in Mexico. For everyone who knew Bob, they will miss his relaxed personality, great sense of humor and intelligence.

Bob was preceded in death by his little sister, Carolyn Smolinsky, and parents, Helen and Anthony Smolinsky.

Bob is survived by his wife, Janet of Tucson, Arizona, son, Kyle and his wife, Katherine in Denver, Colorado and sister, Patricia Tellers and her husband Mike in Erie, Pa. He has also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were made by Avenidas Cremation and Burial in Tucson, Arizona. Memorials may be made to the family or to the charity of one's choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 15, 2020.
