|
|
Robert "Bob" L. Wagner, age 81, died on January 31, 2020, in Erie, Pa., following an extended illness. Bob was a proud Erie resident, born on June 25, 1938, the beloved only child of Robert V. Wagner and Mary C. Wagner.
Bob attended McDowell High School and Thiel College, where he majored in history. He joined the firm of Ernst & Young in Erie following his graduation. Bob specialized in tax accounting and tax related services through his 35-year career. He retired at age 58 as the Managing Partner of Ernst & Young's Erie office. He specialized in corporate estate tax and individual taxation. Some of his clients included Zurn Industries, Blair Corporation, Spectrum Control, and First National Bank of Pennsylvania. He greatly enjoyed his clients and his work. Bob went on to serve on several corporate boards, including Marquette Savings Bank, Custom Engineering and Bliley Technologies Inc. He was a past President and Board Member of the Kahkwa Club, Board Member of Lakeshore Country Club, President of the Erie chapter of the PICPA, a member of the Hamot Corporators and board member of the Hamot Second Century Foundation. Bob also served as the former President of the Erie chapter for the National Association of Estate Planners and Councils.
After his retirement from E&Y, Bob went on to form the Wagner-Doolin Acquisition firm, specializing in business brokerage, capital formation and consulting with his good friend Thomas Doolin.
Bob is survived by his loving wife JoAnn, daughter Jennifer Douglas (husband Jeffrey), son Gregory (wife Florence), and five grandsons that he loved and cherished Brian, Quinn, and Kevin Douglas (ages 26, 23 and 20) and Samuel and Joshua Wagner (ages 17 and 14).
Everyone who knew Bob knows what a dignified, gentle, intelligent man he was. A friend to many, he lived his life as a constant, generous source of support for all of those around him. Always ready to serve but never self-promote, he led his life in a humble manner that belied his many accomplishments. He will be terribly missed and never replaced in the hearts of his family and the many lives he quietly touched through his extensive business and charitable connections.
Of the many things Bob enjoyed, among his favorites were playing golf with friends, an organized card game, betting on sports with friends, a cold draft beer and traveling with his wife JoAnn on trips to Disney, Florida, and Europe with his family.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Friday, February 7th from 3 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8th at 10:30 a.m. at Luther Memorial Church, 225 W. 10th Street. Burial will be private.
The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Lewis Silverman, Mount Sinai New York for his many years of thoughtful care, Dr. D. Barbarro, Dr. P Bridges, the Impact Physical Therapy team, and the wonderful staff on the 2nd and 7th floors of UPMC Hamot, who helped us through the last days.
Memorials may be made to UPMC Hamot, 201 State St., Erie, PA 16550, The Boys and Girls Club of Erie, 1515 E. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16511 and Luther Memorial Church, 225 W. 10th St., Erie, PA 16501. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 6, 2020