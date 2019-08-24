|
|
Robert "Bob" Olszewski, age 76, originally from Erie, passed away at his home in Alabaster, Alabama, on August 14, 2019. He was the son of Raymond and Sophie Olszewski.
Bob graduated from Cathedral Prep in 1961 and received his degree in Health Administration from Penn State University. After college, Bob served as the director of The Erie Infants' Home and then the Alpine Manor Nursing Home in Erie. His career eventually took him to Alabama, where he worked eight years as Director of Patient Accounts at Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa and then spent the rest of his career at Cash Retriever Systems in Birmingham, retiring in 2003.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Patricia.
Bob is survived by his wife Teresa, children Rob (Melissa) of Las Vegas, Nev., Leah of Arlington, Va., and Meagan (Mike) of Nashville, Tenn., grandchildren Jalen and Cameron of Nashville, Tenn., and brother Joseph (Janice) of Erie, Pa.
After a private ceremony, Bob will be buried at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Alabama.
Bob will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 24, 2019