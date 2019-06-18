|
Robert "Bob" P. McGee, age 80, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Born in Montreal, Canada, Bob moved to Erie in 1960, where he met and married Joyce (Langer) McGee, who died in 2015. Bob and Joyce were married nearly 50 years and were the anchors for an extended family that gathered at the McGee home for most holidays and often on weekends. Bob co-founded Modular Engineering Co., a producer of custom metal buildings that was sold in 2017.
An avid and skilled boater, Bob was proud of having earned a USCG Pilot's License and loved taking his fun-filled "Me and Bobby McGee" on Lake Erie. He and Joyce frequently traveled to the British Virgin Islands, the Caribbean and the Bahamas.
He was a member of the Erie Yacht Club, Erie Elks Lodge 67 and the Sportsmen's Athletic Club. Ever light on his feet on the dance floor, Bob also was an expert snow and water skier.
Besides his wife Joyce, Bob was preceded in death by his father, J. Stanley McGee; mother, Madeline Pasquin; and brother, Stan McGee.
He is survived by two sons, Robert "Rob" (Michelle) and Jason (Jennifer Perry); his sister, Andrea Winlo (Mike); and brother, Gerry (Sharon); three grandchildren, Robert "RJ" and Martina McGee and Brennan Perry; sister-in-law, Helena McGirr; Joyce's brothers and sisters and their spouses; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 4:00 -7:00 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass Thursday, June 20th at 11:00 a.m. in St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, where Bob was a member. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 18, 2019