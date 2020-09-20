Robert "Bob" Ray Sheldon, 88, of Girard Township, died on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at his home, with family nearby.
He was born on April 22, 1932 in Springboro, Pa., to the late Herbert and Fannie (Grover) Sheldon, into a family of 13 brothers and sisters altogether.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first loving wife of 59 years, Iona (Williams) Sheldon, four brothers, four sisters, one grandchild and one great-grandchild.
He is survived by seven children, Jannetta R. Lemon of Erie, Pa., Raymond L. Sheldon (Elaine), Lewis R. Sheldon, Jackie R. Montroy-Busch and Jeannie R. Kosmatine, all of Girard, Pa., Johnny R. Sheldon (Cherie) of Erie, Pa., and Ricky R. Sheldon of Thackerville, Okla.
He is further survived by four sisters, 35 grandchildren and 50 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews too numerous to mention by name but truly loved by Bob.
He formerly owned an agricultural drainage business based in Girard, Pa., serving farmers throughout Pennsylvania and New York for over 43 years. Upon his retirement, he also was employed by Contemporary Landscape Designs, Copeland Lumber Company, Gerlach's Property Maintenance, and Penske Truck Rental.
Robert was baptized on June 20, 1959 as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and associated with the Lake City, Pa. (now) Girard, Pa. Congregation until his death. He enjoyed many privileges of service, being a pioneer and elder for many years. He was able to volunteer his time on Quick-build Construction Projects in Penna., New York, Ohio and West Virginia, helping with excavation and land prep for Kingdom Hall Construction. Bob spent many winters, in off season, donating his time and equipment (Trencher) and his trenching expertise for Watchtower Farms at Walkill and Patterson, N.Y.
Bob was very generous, to say the least. When there was a need for trucks and drivers to help Hurricane relief efforts, he offered his time and equipment to Hurricane Andrew Relief, making multiple trips to Florida. He also assisted the J W Convention Trucking Department each year. Bob was known for his ability to operate any piece of heavy equipment and his Love for driving semi trucks. He spent many years trucking food and equipment all over the Eastern U.S., as needed, for various regional Conventions of Jehovah's Witnesses.
He was Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather to not only his immediate family, but to nearly everyone he met. (They were all like adopted children and grandchildren, who called him Grandpa!) He will be missed by all!
Robert looked forward to joining his family and friends in a paradise earth, soon to come. He had confidence in Jehovah's promise of a resurrection of the dead. (Acts 24:15). While he will be missed, we look forward to seeing him in that paradise in the near future.
A Memorial Service will be held via Zoom at a later time, to be determined. Please contact the family for details. Askins Cremation Funeral Services is assisting with arrangements.
