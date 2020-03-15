|
Robert "Bob" Raymond Rudolph passed away peacefully, on February 28, 2020, comforted by his adoring wife and children.
He was the beloved husband to Dolores (nee Blaszczyk), loving father to Doug (wife Lorrie), Rob (wife Sonia), and Barbara (husband Rob), devoted brother to Violet, cherished grandfather to Dylan, Heather, Chelsea, Laura, Katie, Matthew, Kellie, Claire and Sophie, and adored great-grandfather to Henry and Ross.
Bob was born on January 30, 1936, in Farrell, Pennsylvania, to parents Max and Barbara Rudolph.
Bob graduated from Farrell High School. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science from Gannon University. While at Gannon, Bob was actively involved in student council, elected president of Delta Sigma Phi, Gamma Rho fraternity chapter, and selected by Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges. Upon graduating from Gannon, Bob was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army and assigned to Officers' School in the Nike Missile program at Fort Bliss in Texas. Shortly thereafter, Bob married his college sweetheart and love of his life, Doree, of Erie, Pa., to whom he was married for sixty-one years. After his military service, Bob moved his family to Barberton, Ohio to join Procter & Gamble in their Charmin Paper Division. In 1969, Bob joined Welch's Grape Juice, where he worked for eleven years and was eventually promoted to Director of Sales for the Western United States. After Welch's, Bob became a partner at a food brokerage company, and in retirement worked as a consultant to various food companies. Bob started in sales at the age of fourteen, was skilled at the profession, and highly regarded in his industry.
Throughout his life, Bob maintained a steadfast and committed devotion to his Catholic faith. Bob was a zealous member of Our Lady of Assumption Church in Claremont, California, where he held numerous council positions and served as Eucharistic and Hospitality Ministers. Bob was also extremely active in the Knights of Columbus, which elected him Grand Knight of the council and Faithful Navigator for the Fourth Degree Assembly.
Bob always said his biggest accomplishment in life was being a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather to an amazing family that loved him dearly. Those who knew Bob will remember his infectious laugh, dedication to his community and faith, his deeply held commitment to the values and morals that guided his life, and unconditional love for his family and friends. Bob was truly one-of-a-kind, and will be greatly missed by everyone fortunate enough to have been a part of his extraordinary life.
The funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, March 26th, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 435 Berkeley Avenue, Claremont, CA 91711. The mass will be preceded with a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be held on Friday, March 27th, at 11:30 a.m. at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA 92518.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 15, 2020