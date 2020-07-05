1/1
Robert Bob Rockey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Rockey, of Girard, passed peacefully and unexpectedly, in his sleep, on June 30th. He was born in Erie, on February 1, 1945.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Winifred (Geiger) Rockey; his father, Raymond; and his oldest brother, Roland.

Bob was a humble and kindhearted person who saw the good in everyone and had a gift of putting people at ease. He was always there for anyone in need.

Simple things like spending time with family, walking in the woods and identifying trees, picking berries, and having breakfast with the guys he grew up with filled his days. He loved nature and all animals including many pets he had over the years.

Bob served his country in the Air Force and was stationed in the Philippine Islands and Vietnam. He was a student of political science, history, and was very interested in current affairs. Over his lifetime he read thousands of books. He was a beloved father and husband, a scout leader, a baker, a realtor, and a crossing watchman for the Norfolk Southern Railroad from which he retired as a Harbor Mechanic in Ashtabula Ohio when he was 60.

Most recently due to COVID, he was able to spend four months at home with both of his children and wife exploring the Erie Bluffs and planting a vegetable garden.

We are so grateful for this time we had together.

He will be deeply missed by his wife, Dorothy (Ostanek) Rockey,, of 48 years; his son, Sean; and daughter Leigh Rockey. Also surviving are his sister, Joyce Torta of Erie; two brothers, Richard Rockey of North Clymer, N.Y. and Raymond "Jack" Rockey of State College; several nieces and nephews; and so many neighbors and friends that thought the world of him also survive.

Due to COVID there will be a small outside gathering for immediate family to share their grief. A life celebration may be held in the future depending on the status of the virus. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in his memory to the planting of a tree in a place of your choice or any of the sites at www.alivingtribute.org.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved