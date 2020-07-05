Robert "Bob" Rockey, of Girard, passed peacefully and unexpectedly, in his sleep, on June 30th. He was born in Erie, on February 1, 1945.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Winifred (Geiger) Rockey; his father, Raymond; and his oldest brother, Roland.
Bob was a humble and kindhearted person who saw the good in everyone and had a gift of putting people at ease. He was always there for anyone in need.
Simple things like spending time with family, walking in the woods and identifying trees, picking berries, and having breakfast with the guys he grew up with filled his days. He loved nature and all animals including many pets he had over the years.
Bob served his country in the Air Force and was stationed in the Philippine Islands and Vietnam. He was a student of political science, history, and was very interested in current affairs. Over his lifetime he read thousands of books. He was a beloved father and husband, a scout leader, a baker, a realtor, and a crossing watchman for the Norfolk Southern Railroad from which he retired as a Harbor Mechanic in Ashtabula Ohio when he was 60.
Most recently due to COVID, he was able to spend four months at home with both of his children and wife exploring the Erie Bluffs and planting a vegetable garden.
We are so grateful for this time we had together.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Dorothy (Ostanek) Rockey,, of 48 years; his son, Sean; and daughter Leigh Rockey. Also surviving are his sister, Joyce Torta of Erie; two brothers, Richard Rockey of North Clymer, N.Y. and Raymond "Jack" Rockey of State College; several nieces and nephews; and so many neighbors and friends that thought the world of him also survive.
Due to COVID there will be a small outside gathering for immediate family to share their grief. A life celebration may be held in the future depending on the status of the virus. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in his memory to the planting of a tree in a place of your choice or any of the sites at www.alivingtribute.org
