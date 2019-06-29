|
Robert "Bob" W. Danielczyk, age 62, of Erie, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, at UPMC–Hamot, following a brief illness.
Robert was born to the late Stella and William Danielczyk on October 9, 1956, in Larksville, Pa. In his adolescence, Robert was an Eagle Scout and a volunteer firefighter. He attended Wyoming Valley West High School in Larksville, Pa., where he was a member of the football and rifle teams. Robert graduated from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy. He married his wife, Lisa, on April 26, 1980, in Erie. Robert worked as a pharmacist at UPMC–Hamot for 38 years. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many.
Robert loved spending time with his family and working outside around the house. He was a long-time boat owner and enjoyed spending time on the water. He was very proud of his sons' accomplishments and military service.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Stella and William Danielczyk; his sister, Francis (Babe) Fronzoni; and brother, William Danielczyk.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lisa (Shellito) Danielczyk; sons, Christopher and Jonathan (Zoe) Danielczyk; sister, Barbara (Tony) Miskiewicz; grandchildren, Brayden, Anthony, and Isabella Danielczyk; sister-in-law, Megan (Terry) Porter; brothers-in-law, Greg (Traci) and Jude (Maureen) Shellito; and many loved nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd, on Sunday June 30th from 2 to 6 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 1st, at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 2801 W 6th St, Erie, PA 16505. After the service, Robert will be laid to rest at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Thomas E. Starzl Transplantation Institute at UPMC, 3459 Fifth Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15213.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 29, 2019