Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jude the Apostle Church
2801 W 6th St
Erie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Danielczyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Bob W. Danielczyk


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Bob W. Danielczyk Obituary
Robert "Bob" W. Danielczyk, age 62, of Erie, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, at UPMC–Hamot, following a brief illness.

Robert was born to the late Stella and William Danielczyk on October 9, 1956, in Larksville, Pa. In his adolescence, Robert was an Eagle Scout and a volunteer firefighter. He attended Wyoming Valley West High School in Larksville, Pa., where he was a member of the football and rifle teams. Robert graduated from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy. He married his wife, Lisa, on April 26, 1980, in Erie. Robert worked as a pharmacist at UPMC–Hamot for 38 years. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many.

Robert loved spending time with his family and working outside around the house. He was a long-time boat owner and enjoyed spending time on the water. He was very proud of his sons' accomplishments and military service.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Stella and William Danielczyk; his sister, Francis (Babe) Fronzoni; and brother, William Danielczyk.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lisa (Shellito) Danielczyk; sons, Christopher and Jonathan (Zoe) Danielczyk; sister, Barbara (Tony) Miskiewicz; grandchildren, Brayden, Anthony, and Isabella Danielczyk; sister-in-law, Megan (Terry) Porter; brothers-in-law, Greg (Traci) and Jude (Maureen) Shellito; and many loved nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd, on Sunday June 30th from 2 to 6 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 1st, at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 2801 W 6th St, Erie, PA 16505. After the service, Robert will be laid to rest at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Thomas E. Starzl Transplantation Institute at UPMC, 3459 Fifth Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15213.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now