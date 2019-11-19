Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Casimir R.C. Church / Our Mother of Sorrows Parish
629 Hess Avenue
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Casimir R.C. Church / Our Mother of Sorrows Parish
Interment
Following Services
St. Matthias Cemetery
French Creek, PA
View Map
Robert C. Benim


1923 - 2019
Robert C. Benim Obituary
Robert C. Benim, age 94, of Erie, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was born in Mina, N.Y. on June 16, 1923, son of the late Benjamin and Ethel Yeager Benim.

Robert was a member of St. Casimir R.C. Church. He was employed with Hammermill Paper Co. until his retirement in 1987. Prior to that, he was employed at A.O. Smith and General Electric. Robert was a member of the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571, Lawrence Park Athletic Association, Erie County Sportsman's League, Sheffield Rod and Gun Club, and Sheffield VFW. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during WWII. Robert was an avid sportsman and loved to garden.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by five brothers, Donald, Alfred, Kenneth, Vincent and Clair Benim; and two sisters, Doris and Kathleen Benim.

Survivors include his dear friends, John and Annette Widomski, Jack and Joli Wilson, and John and Ali Wilson.

Special thanks to the staff of PA Soldiers and Sailors Home for the excellent care given to Robert during his time there.

Friends will be received at St. Casimir R.C. Church / Our Mother of Sorrows Parish, 629 Hess Avenue, on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass there at 11 a.m., conducted by Rev. James O'Hara. Interment will follow at St. Matthias Cemetery, in French Creek, PA.

Arrangements were handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 19, 2019
