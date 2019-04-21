|
Robert C. "Bob" Wesmiller, age 90, of Erie, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Erie VA Medical Center.
He was born on November 21, 1928 in Bradford, Pa., son of the late Leona Wilhelm Randolph and William and Esther Wesmiller
Bob served in the US Army during the Korean War era having achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class before he was honorably discharged. He was employed at Anson Tool and Gages for over 40 years; beginning as an apprentice and retiring as shop superintendent. He was also a proud alumnus of Port Allegheny High School.
Bob volunteered much of his time at the Erie VA Medical Center, was a founding member of St. George R.C. Church, a ten gallon plus blood donor at the Erie Blood Bank and a member of Pennbrier Athletic Club.
He was a devout family man with a fun-loving personality and great sense of humor that remained with him though his last days.
Bob loved hunting and fishing, especially with his brother, sons and grandchildren. He could fix or build anything and spent much of his free time woodworking. A favorite pastime was taking long rides around the Peninsula with his dog and loyal companion Spike.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of nearly 60 years, Evelyn J. Richardson Wesmiller, one granddaughter Erica Jares, one nephew Rick Estep, a half-brother Jack Randolph, four sisters-in-law: Julia Wesmiller, Eleanor Estep, Marilyn Richardson, Mary Randolph, and one brother-in-law Warren Estep.
He is survived by his six children: Diana Grieshober (Jim) of Erie, John Wesmiller (Bonnie) of North East, Gail Jares (Tim) of Erie, Elaine Berndt (Tom) of Erie, Brenda Parrini (Dante) of York, Pa., and Brian Wesmiller (Wendy) of Erie, 14 grandchildren: Jennifer Griola, Erin Trentel (Scott), Jeffrey Grieshober (Merve), Steven, Daniel (Bridgette), and Jonathon Jares, Leanne, Ryan, and Bethany Berndt, Lauren and Joseph Parrini, and Jared, Jenna, and Justin Wesmiller, seven great-grandchildren: Sarah, Zoe, Catherine, Archer, Leyla, Augustus, and Annalee, one brother Harold Wesmiller of Erie, a half brother Jim Randolph (Virginia) of Bradford, and nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. and are invited there on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. for a prayer service followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. George R.C. Church, 5145 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16509. Interment Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Robert was blessed with wonderful caregivers both at his home and the Erie VA Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Erie VA Medical Center 135 East 38th Street, Erie, PA 16504 or to the , Greater PA Chapter, 1600 Peninsula Dr. Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 21, 2019