Robert C. Hess, age 83, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was born in Erie on May 6, 1937, son of the late Charles and Mona Hoover Hess.
Bob was a member of First Alliance Church where he was the custodian for many years. He loved attending the Hoover Family Reunions and enjoyed visits to the Erie Zoo.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Amanda Hess; and his brother, Bill Hess.
He is survived by his nephew, Bill Hess; and his nieces, Kimberly Hess and Cheryl Collins.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 11 a.m. at until the time of the Funeral Service there at 1 p.m. conducted by Rev. Scott Shuffield. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Erie Zoo, PO Box 3268, Erie, PA 16508.
