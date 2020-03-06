|
|
Robert C. "Red" Applebee, 89, passed away Tuesday March 3, 2020, in the home he built, after a brief illness.
He was born August 1, 1930 in Amity Township, near Union City, a son of the late Arlo T. and Alma B. (Curtis) Applebee.
Bob graduated from the Wattsburg High School in 1947. Although beginning work at a very young age on the family farm, he started his paid working days following high school at General Electric. He also was self-employed in the roofing and siding business for several years until a new opportunity arose at Willy's-Overland Company in Erie. The company eventually became known as Kaiser Aluminum, where Bob was a Press Operator and Committeeman for the U.A.W. Local #1186, retiring in 1986.
He was a longtime member of the Phillipsville United Methodist Church, where he was Treasurer and Trustee (3X) of the Building Committee, an active member of the Administrative Board, and a former Youth Leader with his wife Shirley. He was also a Wattsburg Area School Board Member for many years and member of the Wattsburg Cemetery Board.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Teed, Janet King; and his brothers, Ronald Applebee, Roger Applebee.
Bob is survived by his wife, Shirley (Edder) Applebee, whom he married on March 10, 1951, in Phillipsville; also by a daughter, Tammy L. Astemborski (Robert) of Erie; a son, Rev. Mark R. Applebee (Brenda) of Kittanning; two grandchildren, Toni Jewell (Jonathan) and Travis Parke (Krissy); five great-grandchildren, Beth, John and Julia Jewell, Riley and Ethan Dongre; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Sunday, March 8th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Phillipsville United Methodist Church, 11469 Phillipsville Road, Wattsburg and are invited to attend services there the following day at 11 a.m. with Rev. Mark Applebee and Rev. Alan Morrison officiating.
Burial will be at Wattsburg Cemetery.
A special thanks goes to Denny and Danielle from UPMC Home Health and Hospice
Memorials may be made to Phillipsville United Methodist Church.
To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 6, 2020