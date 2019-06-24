|
Robert Charles Olinger, age 67, of Girard, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 of pancreatic cancer at home.
He was born in Girard, Pa. on July 3, 1951, a son of the late Lloyd C. and Ethel McCoy Olinger.
Bob graduated from Rice Avenue High School in 1969. He worked in various foundries, the last being 12 years at PHB INC., where he retired from. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to spend time with his friends and family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Liz and two brothers, Ronald and Roger Olinger.
He is sadly missed by four children, Dawn Olinger of Erie, Vicki McMillien and her husband Jim of Springfield, Pa., Jamie Maiola and her husband Mark of Pittsburgh and Jeffrey Olinger and his wife Mystic of Corry; one brother, Richard Olinger and his wife Eileen of Fairview, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Brooke, Cody, Zachery, Zoey, Mia, Myla and Jasmin; and two great-grandchildren, Dominic and Alaina. He is further survived by several nieces and many cousins.
The family would like to thank Bob's sister-in-law, Wendy Oakley, for the excellent care she provided Bob during his illness.
At Robert's request, there will be no calling hours. Services will be privately arranged with the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard, PA 16417.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VNA of Erie County, 2253 Grandview Boulevard, Erie, PA 16506. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
