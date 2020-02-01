|
|
Robert D. "Bebe" Otis, Sr., 87, of Lake City, died on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at St. Vincent Health Center.
Bob was born on June 23, 1932, in Olean, N.Y., a son of the late Hollis and Ruth M. (Fields) Otis.
He attended Strong Vincent High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army prior to graduation. He was deployed to Korea in 1951, serving with the 171st EVAC Hospital as a Medic. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal with four bronze service stars, the Korean Presidential Unit Citation, the United Nations Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. Upon his discharge in 1954, he began working a 50-year career in the grocery business, much of that time as a Produce Manager.
He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Girard, where he was a Eucharistic Minister, Lector, Church Council Member and RCIA Facilitator. He was also a member of the Girard American Legion Post#494 and enjoyed bowling in his younger years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Otis in 1990 and Duane Otis in 1998.
Bob's family includes his wife, Caroline L. (Iacobucci) Otis, whom he married on May 9, 1959 in Erie; two sons, Robert D. Otis, II (Robin) of Lake City and Donald R. Otis (Tammy) of Conneaut, Ohio; fourteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one great-granddaughter due in June; sisters-in-law, Janet Otis and Gilda Malizia; and brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Marie Iacobucci; also several nieces and nephews; and very special friends, Terry and Louise Pier.
Friends may call at Edder Funeral Home, 309 Main Street East, Girard, on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A Prayer Service will be held there on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 7100 West Ridge Rd., Fairview, with Rev. Scott Detisch officiating.
Burial will be in St. Johns Cemetery, with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 100, Chamberlain, SD 57325-0100.
