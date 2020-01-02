|
|
Robert D. Walker of Erie died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on December 29, 2019 after a brief illness. His family found great comfort that upon receiving his terminal diagnosis, his first words were: "I am good with my Lord, I know where I am going."
Bob was born April 28, 1938, the youngest of five children of the late Everett and Jeannette Foster Walker.
In 1963, he married the love of his life, Gloria Szustak Walker, beginning a beautiful 57-year partnership that lasted until his final breath.
He was known for his sense of humor, his kindness and ability to share sound advice in a non-judgmental manner. Bob had a lifetime love of the water, boating and fishing. He was a longtime member of the Erie Yacht Club and a frequent visitor to Presque Isle, first exploring it as a young boy, and, more recently, enjoying evening swims and drives to the see the scenery. Bob was an accomplished woodworker and talented musician. He and his wife, Gloria, enjoyed traveling, especially to the English countryside, but Bob loved Erie most of all.
Bob attended Ohio Wesleyan University and Allegheny College, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi. He served in the Pennsylvania National Guard. For much of his career he was President of High Pressure Equipment Company.
Bob was an avid student of the whole Bible – with a particular love for the Pauline epistles. He was a capable teacher, and he enjoyed sharing his dispensational understanding of the Written Word.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his dear siblings Dr. James Walker, William Walker, Jane Fryling and Cherry Caserta.
He is survived by his wife Gloria and their four children Sally (James Coviello) of Charlestown, Mass.; Aimee Nicolia (Ray) of Orchard Park, N.Y.; Erik of Lempster, N.H.; and Matthew (Rebecca) of South Elgin, Ill. He was a wonderful grandfather to ten grandchildren in whom he delighted. He enjoyed spending time with them as children and beamed with pride in them as they matured: Laura, Neville, Grace, Lydia, Noah, Annie, Race, Matthew, August and Genevieve. He cherished his many nieces and nephews, who were a constant source of joy and encouragement throughout his illness. He also is survived by in-laws Frank Szustak, Don and Gloria Hosford, and Susan and Jerry Beck, all of whom he considered valued friends.
Family and friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home at West 26th and Powell, Saturday, January 4th from 10 a.m. until noon, followed by a service and celebration of his life. Interment will be private at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Family Hospice for their care and guidance. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emmaus Ministries, 345 E. 9th St., Erie, PA 16503 or the Erie City Mission, PO Box 407, Erie, PA 16512. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 2, 2020