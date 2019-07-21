|
|
Robert E. "Bob" Rayburg, 71 of Girard passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 19, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Erie, January 17, 1948 a son of the late Robert C. Rayburg and Shirley A. (Babbitt) Snyder.
Bob graduated from Rice Avenue Union High School in 1965. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy in 1967, during the Vietnam War. He deployed twelve months in foreign service as an aviation structural mechanic aboard the U.S.S. Kitty Hawk (CV-63). He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal with one bronze star.
Upon his honorable discharge from the military he returned to Girard and began working at Copes Vulcan, Inc. His employment there began in the fabrication and welding department and most recently in assembly prior to the closing of the plant. Later, he worked at Wal-Mart in Edinboro for a period of ten years up until his retirement.
Bob was a member of the Edinboro - McKean VFW Post #740; the Girard American Legion Post #494; and the Lake Erie Lodge #347, F&AM, Girard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson Lincoln A. Cole on August 15, 2016.
He will be greatly missed by his family, which includes his wife Victoria "Vicki" (Antolik) Rayburg, whom he married August 19, 1972 in Girard; two daughters Jodi M. Cole (Andrew) of Perrysburg, Ohio, Lisa A. Rayburg (Mike Blaesing) of Toledo, Ohio; his stepmother Ruth C. Rayburg of Lake City; a brother John L. Rayburg (Chris) of Lake City; his beloved grandson Oliver T. Cole; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Monday to 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard.
Funeral Services will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bob Rayburg Memorial Fund C/O Edder Funeral Home Inc.
