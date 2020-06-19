Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather
Robert E. Cadden, age 89, of Wesleyville, went home to his Lord on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
He was born in Kane, Pa. on December 20, 1930, the youngest child of the late Thomas J. and Harriet Cook
Cadden.
Bob attended Kane Area Schools, and graduated from Kane Area High School in 1949. He was very involved in school activities including drama, the athletic council, track and field and was co-captain of
the football team. In 1949, Bob entered the US Navy, and served during the Korean War, aboard the USS Rochester CA124, for three tours, earning six Korean War Battle Stars.
On September 18, 1953, he married Constance Jean Erickson, of Ludlow, Pa. and celebrated their 67th anniversary in 2019. She survives him. Bob was the father of three sons, whom also survive him, Robert Jeffrey Cadden (the late Margaret Truitt Cadden), John Michael Cadden and Mark Erik Cadden (Melanie Little), all of Erie.
Bob was a citizen of Wesleyville since 1956. He was employed by NABISCO, Inc. and retired in 1989, after 33 years. He was very well-known and involved in his community in several organizations. He participated in the Boy Scouts of America, since 1962, earning a Silver Beaver Award. Bob was a Cub Master, Roundtable Commissioner, District Chairman, Advancement Chairman for District Council and member of the Executive Board for French Creek Council.
Bob was a coach, as well as President of the Wesleyville Little League for a total of 15 years and an active member of East Erie Suburban Recreation and Conservation Authority since 1972. He was a lifemember of the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571 in Wesleyville, VFW Post 4789 in North East and the Zukor Club. He was also an active member of the Erie CYS Club and Wesley United Methodist Church in Wesleyville.
Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.
In addition to his wife and sons, Bob is survived by five grandsons, Nicholas, Matthew, Corey, Spencer and Alex Cadden; one granddaughter, Ellen Amanda Cadden; and eight great-grandchildren, Alexis, Kierra, Isaiah, Cameron, Christian, Allen, Caden and Liam. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews, all of whom lovingly looked up to him as the Patriarch of the family.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. withCovid-19 restrictions in place. A private family service will be held Saturday conducted by Rev. Debra Rogosky. Interment will follow with Military Honors rendered at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
