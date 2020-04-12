|
Robert E. Degner, 92, of Erie, Pa., died on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge Manor West. Formerly of East 4th Street and East Lake Road in Erie, and New Port Richey, Fla. He was born on November 1, 1927, in Erie, son of the late Earl E. and Marie Obert Degner.
He attended Academy High School in Erie and the University of Florida, Gainesville, Fla. Bob was a veteran of WWII, having served with the U.S. Navy. He was a Bail Bondsman in the state of Florida and was a licensed pilot. He previously worked as a welding engineer for Heintz, Kelsey & Hayes of Philadelphia and also worked for American Sterilizer and Zurn Industries in Erie. Bob was a former member of King of Glory Lutheran Church in Florida.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy L. Riegler Degner in 2002; a son, Robert E. Degner, Jr. in 2018; and a sister, Ann Rice.
Survivors include a daughter, Joan C. Degner; and two grandsons, Brad Scowden and William Fuhrman (Julie), all of Erie. He is further survived by a great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private, at the convenience of the family, with burial next to his wife in North Meadowlawn Cemetery, New Port Richey, Fla. Memorials may be made to a . Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020