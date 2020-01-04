|
Robert E. Dunford "Bob," age 87, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, passed peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport, with family by his side.
He was the beloved husband of 67 years to JoAnn (Weigel) Dunford.
Bob was born in Erie, Pa., on September 17, 1932, the oldest son of the late Robert J. and Norma (Vollrath) Dunford.
Bob was a longtime resident of Shelton and Trumbull, Conn. before moving to Florida. He was a 1950 Graduate of Wesleyville High School and served two years with the U.S. Army. He started his career in banking and finance with First National Bank of Erie and then spent 20 years with General Electric Credit Corporation. He retired in 1987 as President of First New England Financial Corporation, a company that specialized in the financing of pleasure boats and aircraft, which he started in 1976. Bob was an avid outdoorsman especially enjoying time spent with family and friends at the family cabin in upstate New York. Bob also enjoyed time on the golf course and was past President and longtime member of Brownson CC, Shelton and also a member at Sawgrass CC in Ponte Vedra.
He was the beloved father of Robert J. Dunford (Ruth Ann) and proud grandfather of Robert P. Dunford (Carly), James P. Dunford (Leanne) and Brian D. Reilly and great-grandfather to Ella, Jack, Miles, James and Henry Dunford, all of Shelton. He also leaves a brother Dennis T. Dunford, West Chester, Ohio, and sisters-in-law Patricia Dunford, Erie, Pa., Glenda Allen, Fla., and Carol Walters, Canton, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was predeceased by his daughter Karen Dunford Reilly (John), and a brother Richard J. Dunford, Erie, Pa. He was also preceded in death by brother-in-law and sister-in-law Don and Nancy Briggs, Wis., and brother-in-law John Walters, Fla.
Friends may greet the family at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, on Sunday January 5, 2020, from 2-5 p.m. On Monday, his procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church, Shelton. Burial will follow at Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bob's memory to St. Joseph High School in Honor of the Karen D. Reilly Scholarship Fund or to St. Vincent Hospital Hospice Care Program. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 4, 2020