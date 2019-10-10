Home

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Robert E. "Red" Francis Obituary
Robert "Red" E. Francis, 95, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at his home, with his loved ones by his side.

He was born on March 10, 1924, in Erie, son of the late Joseph and Edna (Bradley) Francis.

Red served in the United States Navy during WWII aboard the U.S.S. Lloyd. He was employed at Hammermill Paper Company for 40 years, serving as foreman in the cutters department.

He was an avid golfer and was proud of achieving four "holes-in-one," one in Erie, Pa. at Elk Valley Golf Course and the others in Orlando, Fla. at Fairways Golf Course. He was a lifetime member of the Zukor Club, Elks Lodge, American Legion, Millcreek Post #773 and Moose Lodge.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Francis; sister, Shirley Wheeler; wife, Mary E. (Kojancie) Francis; and his daughter, Lois Bernardi.

Red is survived by his wife, Mary R. (Orsini) Francis of Escondido, Calif.; daughter, Kathleen Heagy (Lee) of California; son, Daniel Francis of Erie; daughter, Beverly (Marty) Contreas of California; daughter, Carol Machuga of Erie; son, George Tirak (Marty) of Erie; daughter, Roberta (Jim) Jones of Erie: many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and lifelong friend, Leroy Connor.

Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., and are invited to attend a funeral service at the funeral home on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Mark A. Hoffman, parochial vicar of Our Lady of Peace Church, officiating. Burial, with military honors, will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505, , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to a .

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 10, 2019
