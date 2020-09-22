Robert E. Grate, age 88, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Meigs Co., Ohio on January 22, 1932 a son of the late Lorin and Gladys Walker Grate.
Robert graduated from Harding High School in 1950 and God's Bible School.
He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
Robert worked as a Computer Programmer for GTE Data Services for many years.
He was a member of the Linesville Pilgrim Holiness Church and enjoyed woodworking, fishing and hunting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Grate; a son, Samuel Grate and two brothers, Leroy and Merle Grate.
Robert is survived by three sons, Michael Grate of St. Louis, Mo., Nathanael Grate of Fairview, and Benjamin Grate of Lake City; a sister, Audrey Stump of Marion, Ohio; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, at West Ridge 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506 on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and are invited to services there on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Isaac Clark and Rev. Trevor Mills co-officiating. A memorial service will be held at Prospect Cemetery in Prospect, OH at a later date. All CDC guidelines will be followed including wearing masks, social distancing and capacity limits.
Memorials may be made to the Linesville Pilgrim Holiness Church 307 E. Erie, Street, Linesville, PA 16424.
