Robert E. Johnson, age 83, of Erie, passed away at Twinbrook Health Care, on Saturday, September 21, 2019, following a hard fought battle with cancer. Bob was born on January 24, 1936, to the late Leon and Anna (Senita) Johnson.
Upon graduation from Wattsburg High School, he served in the Army National Guard for six years and was employed by the Erie Crawford Dairy Cooperative for 56 years. In his younger years, Bob enjoyed hunting and was an auto racing enthusiast. Throughout his life he was an avid reader, particularly enjoying Western novels. He also served on the Wattsburg Cemetery Board.
Bob is survived by his wife, Audrey E. (Harned) Johnson, whom he married on January 1, 1958. His love and commitment to Audrey was apparent as, for the past eight years, he drove from his residence in North East to Twinbrook each and every day, with few exceptions, to spend the entire day with her. Following a stroke a month ago, Bob was also placed in Twinbrook, where they were able to see that in his final days he shared a room with Audrey.
Bob is further survived by sisters, Dorothy Ramsdell (James) of North East, Theresa Johnson (Lynn) of Union City, Carol Jean Loop (Glenn) of Anadelle, Virginia, and Betty Joan Spehar of Mayville Heights, Ohio; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East. Memorials may be made to the , 2115 W. 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 25, 2019