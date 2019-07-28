|
Robert E. Schreckengost, age 68, of North East, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was born in Putneyville, Pa., on June 5, 1951, a son of the late Lorrain and Frances (Anthony) Miles.
Bob was a local truck driver for over 40 years and enjoyed hunting, building things, tinkering in his garage, cooking, RVing, playing cards, and playing with his dogs.
He was preceded in death by his niece, Tonya; and his brother-in-law, Timothy.
Bob is survived by his wife of 47 years, Tillie Hunter Schreckengost; one daughter, Stephanie Friday (Matthew) of Erie; two brothers, David Schreckengost (Susan) of Harborcreek and John Schreckengost (Marlene) of Pittsburgh; and many nieces and nephews.
At Bob's request, no services will be observed. Memorial donations can be made in his name to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511. The Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 28, 2019