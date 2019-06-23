Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:45 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:45 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Robert E. "Bob" Thompson


Robert E. "Bob" Thompson Obituary
Robert E. "Bob" Thompson, age 91, of Millcreek Twp., passed away peacefully at home with his wife and family by his side on Thursday, June 20, 2019. He was born in Greenville, Pa. on June 23, 1927, the son of the late Norman and Ruth (Gilbert) Thompson.

Bob was a WW II Veteran serving with the U.S. Army. He worked most of his life doing what he loved, driving trucks, retiring in 1990. Bob was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. He enjoyed music, reading, woodworking, word search puzzles and was the family historian.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Norma Thompson.

Survivors include his loving wife of 70 years, Margaret "Peg" (Davis) Thompson whom he married on July 30, 1949. Five children; John Thompson, Wanda Westgate (Jim), Gloria Thompson, Don Thompson (Janine) and Karen Denning (Tom) all of Erie; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren also survive.

Robert's family would like to extend a special thank you to the VNA of Erie County and Dr. Gary Neer for their care and kindness to Robert.

In lieu of flowers, please spend some special time with your loved ones.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until time of services at 1:45 p.m. Interment will follow in Erie County Memorial Gardens. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 23, 2019
