Robert Edward Hermann, Sr., age 89, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home. He was born in Erie, on December 23, 1930, to the late Edward Charles and Margaret Rose (Zimmer) Hermann.
Robert retired from GE. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict in the 1st Battalion 224th Infantry Regiment and received the following medals: the Korean Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, United Nations Service Medal, ROK Presidential Unit Citation, and the National Defense Service Medal. Robert enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, and camping and was an avid gun collector.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruth Marie (Ranyak) Hermann and a son, Robert E. Hermann, Jr.
Robert is survived by his son, Edward J. Hermann (Teri) of Union City, daughter, Mary Ellen Hermann of Millcreek, grandchildren, Michelle Randazzo, Jeremi Hermann (Andrea), Jason Hermann (Krisy), Allyissa Hermann, and Randy Green, and great-grandchildren, Angelina, Zachary, Vincent, Craig, Ryli, Elliott, Dylan, Isabella, and Lurissa.
Private burial will be in Phillipsville Union Cemetery.
