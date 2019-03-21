|
Robert "Bobby" Edward Lee Jr., 62, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019. He was born in Erie, on May 17, 1956, to the late Robert Edward Lee Sr. and Janet McFarlane-Lee.
Bobby was a member of Greater Calvary Full Gospel Baptist Church. His love for Christ was exemplified in how he treated people. Bobby enjoyed serving in church and playing the drums. Over the years, he played for several community choirs and churches. At the time of his passing, he was the drummer at Abundant Life Ministries International.
Robert was a 1974 graduate of Erie Technical Memorial High School, where he excelled as an outstanding athlete in basketball, football, and track and field, and was an All City Record holder for the High Hurdles. He also was the star running back and was known for his speed. He attended Edinboro College on a football scholarship and was selected to try out with the Cleveland Browns Football Organization. Bobby's sense of style was evident with his suit and sunglasses, which he wore whether rain, shine, day or night.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Moore.
He leaves to cherish his memory two children, Daniel Robert Isaiah Lee (Anjali), Reading, Pa. and Danielle Lee, Erie, Pa.; a sister, Janice Lee, Erie, Pa.; two brothers, Timothy Lee (Felicia), New York, N.Y. and Gary Lee, Erie, Pa.; four grandchildren, Ishwari, Amari, Kiana, and Jaydan, Reading, Pa.; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
An "Expressions of Love in Celebration Concert" will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 6 – 8 p.m. at Abundant Life Ministries International, 806 Parade St., where friends may visit with the family on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a home going celebration immediately following, with Bishop Jesse N. Gavin eulogizing and Pastor Ryan Gaines officiating. Interment will be at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
