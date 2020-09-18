1/1
Robert F. Bob Kerstetter
1947 - 2020
Robert F. "Bob" Kerstetter, age 72, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born in Erie, on November 11, 1947, a son of the late Samuel A. and Winifred F. "Winnie" (Moser) Kerstetter.

Bob served his country with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked in janitorial services with Curtze Foods. Bob was a very social person. He enjoyed NASCAR Racing and was a huge fan of Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Margaret Kerstetter and his niece, Tara Kerstetter.

Survivors include two sons, David John Larrison and Jeffery Larrison (Kelly) of Erie, three brothers, Alton Lee Kerstetter, David L. Kerstetter, and John D. Kerstetter (Darlene), all of Erie, and four sisters, Cecelia A. "Mitzi" Hannah (Dan) of Waterford, Alice M. Vilk (Frank) of Newport, Pa., Karen K. Pryber of Edinboro, and Sandy J. Glotz (Ron) of Russell, Pa. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Private calling hours will be held at the convenience of the family at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., followed by a service with Rev. Albert Gesler, Pastor of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Bob's friends are invited to attend the committal service on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Erie County Memorial Gardens.

Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 18, 2020.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Committal
01:30 PM
Erie County Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
