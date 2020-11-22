1/1
Robert F. Knapp Jr.
Robert F. Knapp, Jr. age 63, of Lake City, passed away at Pleasant Ridge Manor on Thursday November 19, 2020. He was born in Erie on March 12, 1957, a son of the late Robert Knapp, Sr. and Margaret Fette-Knapp.

Robert was a 1976 graduate of Tech Memorial in Erie. He was employed for 25 years at General Partitions. Robert loved to hunt and fish and in his younger days, riding motorcycles. He enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cleveland Browns, and was a Boy Scout Leader and baseball coach for his sons.

Robert is survived by his wife Janet Marie Hermann-Knapp whom he married in 1980, and his sons: Paul Knapp (Brenna) of Pittsburgh and Joey Knapp (Lindsey), grandsons Evan and Lucas and granddaughter Lorilei of Mentor, Ohio. He is further survived by his brother Gary Knapp of Erie and sister Judi Obuszewski (Ron) of Texas.

Private family visitation will be at Burton, Quinn, Scott Cremation and Funeral Services West Ridge, 3801 West 26th St., Erie, PA 16506. Private entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkinson Partners, P.O. Box 10547, Erie, PA 16514.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Home
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
