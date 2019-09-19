Home

Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
First Alliance Church
2939 Zimmerly Rd.
Erie, PA
Robert G. "Bob" Bowen


1941 - 2019
Robert G. "Bob" Bowen Obituary
Robert "Bob" G. Bowen, age 77, of McKean Township, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born on October 25, 1941, in Meadville, Pa., the son of the late George F. and Elizabeth M. Ertman Bowen.

Bob taught Social Studies at Harborcreek High School and also was an instructor at Mercyhurst North East

He was a member of First Alliance Church and was very active in many of its ministries.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter Victoria Bowen.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years Vera L. Schuetz Bowen, one daughter Rebecca J. Crays (Kurt) of Millcreek, one granddaughter Coralie Crays, three brothers: James Bowen (Debby) of Conneautville, William Bowen (Darlene) of Conneautville, Edward Bowen of Conneautville, one brother-in-law Byron Schuetz (Sonja), one sister-in-law Jane Hickey, and many nieces, nephews, and good friends.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m., and are invited to First Alliance Church, 2939 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506, on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. for the Funeral Service.

Private interment will be at Sterrettania Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Alliance Church.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 19, 2019
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 19, 2019
