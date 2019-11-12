Home

POWERED BY

Services
Van Matre Funeral Home - Waterford
105 Walnut Street
Waterford, PA 16441
(814) 796-2413
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Van Matre Funeral Home - Waterford
105 Walnut Street
Waterford, PA 16441
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Van Matre Funeral Home - Waterford
105 Walnut Street
Waterford, PA 16441
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Galbraith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert G. Galbraith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert G. Galbraith Obituary
Robert G. Galbraith passed from this life on November 9, 2019, at his residence, at the age of 79 years. He was born in Cleveland Ohio, the son of the late Alexander and Mathilda (Kimmel) Galbraith, on November 20, 1939.

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, and moving to the Waterford area in his youth, he attended both the Waterford Academy and Fort Leboeuf High School. He was employed his entire working career at Euclid Window Cleaning Company in Erie, Pa., retiring as the general manager.

Robert enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was a longtime member of Knights of Pythias, serving as the Erie lodge secretary for many years. He was also a long-time member of the Sons of the American Legion, Post 285 in Waterford, Pa.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Marion L. (Fries) Galbraith; and one brother, Gerald.

He is survived by his brothers, Alexander (Giselle), Howard (MaryAnn), and Richard; and a sister, Myrtie Cougar. He is also survived by his sons, Robert, Jr. and Richard (Renae); as well as five grandchildren, Robert III, Holly, Hamilton, Joseph and Gabrielle; and several great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at Van Matre Funeral Home, 105 Walnut Street, Waterford, on Wednesday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., and are invited to stay for the service, which will follow at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be at Waterford Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Condolences may go to www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -