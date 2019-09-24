|
Robert G. Roesch was born on April 13, 1935 and passed away on September 21, 2019, peacefully after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Robert lived his entire life in Erie. For 70 years he lived at his 31st home until he downsized to an apartment in 2017. He was an Academy graduate of 1955. He worked at Marx toys until they finally closed in the mid 1970's.
Robert did not have any brothers and sisters. His beloved mother Theresa Motsch Roesch passed away on November 18, 1988 and his beloved father George passed away on May 18, 1965. Both are laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.
Robert's lifelong story begins with his commitment to his Catholic faith, reciting morning and evening prayers daily and attending Mass regularly. Many people he encountered in his life had a very positive impact on his quality of life. It expands starting from his family and extended relatives Rosemary, Michael and Edward Roesch and families; Beverly Foley was the care giver for Robert and his mother for many years. Neighbors and caregivers as Joel Marz and family, Marianne Henry, Jackie, Jodi, Theresa Emmerick, Donna Lucas, Kathleen and others have always kept an eye on Bob's safety and needs as well. Although Robert may not have verbalized his appreciation for all your help and kindness deep in his heart he truly did. Also, a special thank you goes to Lisa Kozel who helped Bob in transition from his home to the apartment during a very trying situation and then again at his apartment. God does send angels when least expected.
Bob seemed to make friends very easily, although awkward at times, but with a childlike innocence. He met the staff at Marquette Savings Bank where they would professionally and kindly help Bob with his finances. He never left without a fun kind word. Also Attn. Richard Vendetti respectfully addressed Bob's legal and financial issues as needed. Bob met friends at the Church of the Holy Spirit whereby Pastor Quinn presided. He attended the Salvation activities where he met Bernie Myers, staff, and seniors. Father Larry Richards, Cheryl Konzel, Nancy Smith and her husband and other parishioners were a large part of his social time at St. Joseph Church / Bread of Life Community. He would assist regularly in cleaning activities such as taking care of the dusting. He would go to St. Paul's and 8th street Senior Center regularly assisted by his friend Kathleen and special lady friend Bernice. At these places he always socialized with all the ladies. Another activity included Bob exercising one time a week at Glenwood YMCA where he befriended many including the Executive Director at the time, Jim McEldowney. Bob cherished those talks as it related to business in Bob's interest.
In addition to his interactions mentioned, Bob enjoyed trips with seniors to places like the Amish country, Cleveland, Columbus and day trips with the Mercy Center, all welcoming him with open arms. His personal interest included weather watching with his weather radio and almanac. He enjoyed reading the Erie Times-News as well as the Buffalo newspaper. He very much enjoyed attending "free" concerts at the library, Vet stadium football games, ethnic festivals and eating out. He loved "spending an evening out on the town" with his buddies Pete, Joe, Phil and John. The evening usually ended with eating at the Sunflower Club or Dominick's for a small late time snack. Bob's favorite order was pizza with just sauce. And tipping could be an issue. That's Bob! As you see he was very active for an 84 year old.
As Robert's health declined he was treated by the amazing professional kind staff of St Vincent Hospital. All personnel from the ER to the 8th floor nursing inclusive of all disciplines was phenomenal, never forget those floral glasses Bob had and "the Pound punch with style" to Abby….what a trip Bob was.
As Bob transferred to Fairview Skilled Nursing Manor he was greeted with equally professional, kind and caring staff of all disciplines. Apple Blossom Lane staff was exceptional. Nancy Koerber was always available to guide me in options for Bob's care. Heather Wallace and Sandi Laidlaw of Independence Court was very helpful in Bob's transitioning to assisted living if he improved. However as fate has it Bob declined in his health and hospice was called to assist in comfort care for Bob and caregivers. What a wonderful understanding and helpful organization they are. Calmness and reduced stress were advocated and needed and they were available for comfort care 24/7.
To celebrate Bob's life, all are invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras Street Erie, PA 16502. On Thursday a prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church / Bread of Life Community at 10 a.m. with Father Larry Richards presiding. Robert's final resting place will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery where a final blessing and farewell to eternal life will take place. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, Bob asked to please make a donation of your choice possibly to the St. Joseph Church / Bread of Life Community, Church of the Holy Spirit, The Glenwood YMCA, St. Paul's Church, or The Salvation Army.
*If anyone specific person(s) were missed as being a part of Robert's life remember that kindness is never forgotten and your presence in Robert's life was appreciated i.e. West County Paramedics for transport….. Staff exceptional!
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 24, 2019