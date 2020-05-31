Robert H. Meeder
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert H. Meeder, 88, of Lake City, passed away at his home unexpectedly, on Friday, May 29, 2020.

He was born in Erie, Pa. on February 22, 1932 to the late Hallam J. and Viola (Mallory) Meeder.

Bob graduated from the Rice Avenue Union High School in Girard in 1950 and worked while in high school for True Temper in Lake City. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and served with the Army Security Agency at Ft. Devens, Mass. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and upon his discharge from the military, he attended Erie Business College to study accounting. He was employed at Baldwin Brothers Real Estate and later worked at Erie Insurance for 39 years, retiring from the company in 1994. While at Erie Insurance, he was instrumental in the formation of the Erie Insurance Credit Union and was the Treasurer there for many years.

Robert was a member of the Lake City United Methodist Church, where he served as Treasurer and Financial Secretary for over 30 years. He was also a member of Girard American Legion Post# 494. He was known in the area as a referee for high school basketball and mini league basketball as well as, coaching and umpiring Little League Baseball. He enjoyed biking, exercising at Nautilus and mowing the lawn. Bob was an avid Cleveland Browns, Boston Celtics and St. Louis Cardinals fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a his first wife, Dorothy (Olesnanik) Meeder and a brother, Richard Meeder.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia G. (Davis) Getz Meeder, whom he married on August 16, 1997 at the Lake City United Methodist Church; daughter, Nancy Straw (Greg) of Lake City; stepdaughter, Kathleen Gill (David) of Girard; sons, William Meeder (Jim) of San Francisco, Calif. and Daniel Meeder (Angela) of Fairview; stepson, Michael Getz (Dannetta) of Girard; brother, Donald Meeder (Carole) of Lake City; grandchildren, Ashley Meeder, Christian Meeder and Jeff Straw; and step-grandchildren, Danielle Fred (Rick), Kenneth Getz and Elizabeth Gill and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to view the Memorial Service on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 at 11 a.m. via Facebook.com @ Edder Funeral Home, with Rev. David Davis officiating.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lake City United Methodist Church, 10087 Sampson Ave., Lake City, PA 16423 or to the Lake City Fire Co., 2232 Rice Ave., Lake City, PA 16423.

To send condolences visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Memorial service
11:00 AM
via Facebook.com @ Edder Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved