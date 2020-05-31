Robert H. Meeder, 88, of Lake City, passed away at his home unexpectedly, on Friday, May 29, 2020.
He was born in Erie, Pa. on February 22, 1932 to the late Hallam J. and Viola (Mallory) Meeder.
Bob graduated from the Rice Avenue Union High School in Girard in 1950 and worked while in high school for True Temper in Lake City. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and served with the Army Security Agency at Ft. Devens, Mass. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and upon his discharge from the military, he attended Erie Business College to study accounting. He was employed at Baldwin Brothers Real Estate and later worked at Erie Insurance for 39 years, retiring from the company in 1994. While at Erie Insurance, he was instrumental in the formation of the Erie Insurance Credit Union and was the Treasurer there for many years.
Robert was a member of the Lake City United Methodist Church, where he served as Treasurer and Financial Secretary for over 30 years. He was also a member of Girard American Legion Post# 494. He was known in the area as a referee for high school basketball and mini league basketball as well as, coaching and umpiring Little League Baseball. He enjoyed biking, exercising at Nautilus and mowing the lawn. Bob was an avid Cleveland Browns, Boston Celtics and St. Louis Cardinals fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a his first wife, Dorothy (Olesnanik) Meeder and a brother, Richard Meeder.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia G. (Davis) Getz Meeder, whom he married on August 16, 1997 at the Lake City United Methodist Church; daughter, Nancy Straw (Greg) of Lake City; stepdaughter, Kathleen Gill (David) of Girard; sons, William Meeder (Jim) of San Francisco, Calif. and Daniel Meeder (Angela) of Fairview; stepson, Michael Getz (Dannetta) of Girard; brother, Donald Meeder (Carole) of Lake City; grandchildren, Ashley Meeder, Christian Meeder and Jeff Straw; and step-grandchildren, Danielle Fred (Rick), Kenneth Getz and Elizabeth Gill and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to view the Memorial Service on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 at 11 a.m. via Facebook.com @ Edder Funeral Home, with Rev. David Davis officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lake City United Methodist Church, 10087 Sampson Ave., Lake City, PA 16423 or to the Lake City Fire Co., 2232 Rice Ave., Lake City, PA 16423.
Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.