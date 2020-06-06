Robert H. Zadach
1964 - 2020
Robert H. Zadach, 55, of Espyville, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Meadville Medical Center.

He was born July 11, 1964, in Pittsburgh, a son of Donald P. and Anna J. Graham Zadach, Sr.

Robert worked as a mason for Browns Masonry and Concrete in Greenville for 36 years and was a member of Bricklayers and Allied Craftsmans Union Local 9.

He was a baptized member of Beulah Baptist Church, Jefferson Hills. Robert enjoyed music, loved his guitar, outdoor sports including ATV and snowmobile riding and was an excellent craftsman including building his home.

Survivors include his parents, Donald and Anna Zadach, Sr. of Conneaut Lake; a brother, Donald P. Zadach, Jr. (Remy) of Jefferson Hills; a sister, Carol Bucklin (Bill) of Erie; two nephews, Andy and Jeff Bucklin; two step-nephews, Darren and Daniel Long; his longtime companion, Mary Beth Wheeler of Espyville and her children and grandchildren; and numerous cousins.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, June 9th from 12 to 3 p.m. at Waid-Coleman Funeral Home, 12422 Conneaut Lake Rd., Conneaut Lake, where a memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with the Rev. Lois Morrison officiating. Guests are required to wear masks.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 505 Poplar St., Suite 310, Meadville, PA 16335, American Lung Assn., 810 River Ave., Suite 140, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.waidcolemanfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

