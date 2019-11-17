|
Robert Hugh Johnson, 69 of Jacksonville, passed away Tuesday evening at New Hanover Regional Hospital.
He grew up very active in his local MYF group. He earned his Eagle Scout award and received an honorable retirement after 20 years of proudly serving in the United States Marine Corps.
A memorial service will be held at Coastal Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery with Marine Corps Honors on Wednesday, November 20th at 12 p.m. with Pastor Jung Kun Nam officiating.
He is survived by his loving wife of over 38 years, Chong Johnson of the home; sisters Carol Johnson Klar (Robin) of Winston Salem, N.C. and Nancy Johnson Crane (Stephen) of Erie, Pa.; brother Harold "Hal" Johnson of Erie, Pa.; nieces Kristen Klar of Rock Hill, S.C. and Allison Crane Gunderson (Matthew) of Rochester, N.Y.; nephews Ryan Klar (Shannon) of Charlotte, N.C. and Stephen Michael Crane (Sherry) of Erie, Pa.; two grandnephews and a grandniece.
The family would also like to extend a big thank you to his very special and close friend Kim Hill. Also special thanks to Pastor Nam and his wife.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the s Project
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 17, 2019