Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Coastal Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Hugh Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Hugh Johnson Obituary
Robert Hugh Johnson, 69 of Jacksonville, passed away Tuesday evening at New Hanover Regional Hospital.

He grew up very active in his local MYF group. He earned his Eagle Scout award and received an honorable retirement after 20 years of proudly serving in the United States Marine Corps.

A memorial service will be held at Coastal Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery with Marine Corps Honors on Wednesday, November 20th at 12 p.m. with Pastor Jung Kun Nam officiating.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 38 years, Chong Johnson of the home; sisters Carol Johnson Klar (Robin) of Winston Salem, N.C. and Nancy Johnson Crane (Stephen) of Erie, Pa.; brother Harold "Hal" Johnson of Erie, Pa.; nieces Kristen Klar of Rock Hill, S.C. and Allison Crane Gunderson (Matthew) of Rochester, N.Y.; nephews Ryan Klar (Shannon) of Charlotte, N.C. and Stephen Michael Crane (Sherry) of Erie, Pa.; two grandnephews and a grandniece.

The family would also like to extend a big thank you to his very special and close friend Kim Hill. Also special thanks to Pastor Nam and his wife.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the s Project

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -