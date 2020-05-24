Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Robert J. Aderman

Robert J. Aderman, age 55, of Erie, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his home. He was born in Sunbury, Pa., on November 3, 1964, son of the late Robert V. and Donna M. Aderman.

Robert is survived by wife, Patricia Aderman; two sons, Eric and Brian McIntyre; one daughter, Katherine M. Aderman; one grandson, Anthony Aderman; one sister, Janice M. Queen of Hockley,Texas; one brother, William H. Aderman of Erie; two aunts, Barbara Height of Erie, and Alice Paulson of Mt. Jewett Pa.; and one uncle, Robert Loubold of California.

Private arrangements were handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Published in the Erie Times-News on May 24, 2020
