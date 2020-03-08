|
|
Robert J. "Bob" DeMarco, 82, of Erie, passed away on March 3, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Jenner Township, Pa., to the late Joseph and Goldie DeMarco.
He married his high school sweetheart, Karen, of Boswell, Pa., in 1955, in Somerset.
Bob was a welder, a gifted musician, a lover of nature, and above all else, a man of faith and family. His 44-year welding career was spent with three Erie companies: Republic Water Heaters, Zurn and Eriez Magnetics. In his free time, Bob shared his gift as an accomplished accordion player with all who knew him. His German-style polka band, Bobby D and Harvest, entertained crowds throughout Erie County for years. Later, Bob delighted in playing for retirement homes, his church, most recently Phillipsville United Methodist, and at family gatherings, from Thanksgiving to Christmas celebrations, to birthday parties and backyard barbecues. Bob was also a lover of nature. He took pride in landscaping his yard and loved bird-watching and caring for his cats. Bob and Karen enjoyed walks around Presque Isle, sharing ice cream at Sara's, chatting around campfires with family, and attending outdoor church services at the Chautauqua Amphitheater. Bob's happiest times were spent with his family, especially his dear wife, Karen, who he met when they were only 15. He was truly proud of the family that he and Karen helped to shape. His family cherishes the time they had with him, and he will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Irma Jean, his son, Brendon DeMarco, a grandson, Robert Moore, and a grandson-in-law, EJ Morrison.
Bob is survived by his wife of 64 ½ years, Karen O'Baker DeMarco, his daughter, Paula (Gordon) Bessetti, of Wattsburg , and two sons, Brian DeMarco (Danielle Fugate), of Mill Village, and Bruce DeMarco (Tina Gradler), of Belle Valley. Bob is further survived by one brother, Merle (Edith) DeMarco, of Jennerstown, Pa., six grandchildren, Colleen (Matthew) Barrett, of Atlantic, Pa., Melissa Morrison (Tom Raun) of Wattsburg, Pa., Joshua DeMarco, of Cleveland, Ohio, Brian Demarco, of Edinboro, Alexandra DeMarco, of Somerset, and Anthony DeMarco, of Baden, five great-grandchildren, Maya, Corey, Peyton, Grace and Cole, and a sister-in-law, Joyce O'Baker, of Florida, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Burton Funeral Home and the nurses and aides of Hamot's 7th floor. They were beyond professional and compassionate.
At the request of Bob, there will be no viewing hours. Funeral services are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., and will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would graciously accept donations in order to offset the costs related to extensive medical treatments. Donations can be sent to: Burton Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie, PA 16502, c/o Robert DeMarco.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 8, 2020