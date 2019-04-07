|
|
Beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle, Robert J. Gutting, 72, of Edinboro, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, after an extended illness. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of the late Robert H. and Marie Loheide Gutting.
Bob's family moved to Erie in 1960, where he attended Cathedral Preparatory School. Bob served in the U.S. Army for three years, including 12 months in Vietnam.
Bob worked at Niagara Plastics for 33 years in various capacities, retiring in 2002 as Regional Sales Manager. He previously owned McKean Beverage and Corner Video Store in Meadville.
A loyal Cincinnati Reds and Bengals fan, Bob also enjoyed lively pinochle games, especially with his many siblings at the Jersey Shore. Following his retirement, Bob particularly enjoyed volunteering at Thrifty Threads and planning road trips to visit family and friends.
Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 45 years, Carla (Barrow) Gutting; three daughters, Laura (Andy) Oldham of Greensboro, N.C., Lisa Gutting of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Jill (Matt) Luden of Ripley, N.Y.; one son, Robert C. Gutting of Waterford, Pa.; one granddaughter Winnie Oldham; 112 siblings, John (Rose Ann) Gutting of Erie, Mary (Leo) DeFabio of Warren, The Very Rev. James G. Gutting of Warren, Stephen Gutting of Erie, Joyce (Peter) Dion of Girard, Susan (Joseph) Pomorski of Coatesville, Pa., Lawrence (Pam) Gutting of Erie, Therese (Ron) Lepionka of Holly Springs, N.C., Janice (Joseph) Iesue of Erie, Karen (Russ) Halmi of Erie, Margaret (Thomas) Falconer of Erie, Gregory (Elizabeth) Gutting of Fairview; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his youngest brother, Christopher, who shared his birth date.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to those at St. Vincent Health Center AHN, UPMC Hamot MICU, and the Regional Cancer Center for their kind and compassionate care of Bob.
Friends may call on Monday, April 8th, at Our Lady of the Lake Church, where Bob had been a member for 31 years, 128 Sunset Dr., Edinboro, Pa., from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., with the Reverend Daniel Hoffman, Pastor, and The Very Reverend James G. Gutting, his brother, concelebrating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Thrifty Threads, 128 Sunset Dr., Edinboro, or to the Emmaus Soup Kitchen, 345 E. 9th St., Erie, Pa. Interment, in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Fairview, will be private. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 7, 2019