1/1
Robert J. Bob Heberle
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. "Bob" Heberle, age 77, of Millcreek, passed away following a lengthy illness on Sunday October 4, 2020. He was born in Erie on March 12, 1943 a son of the late Robert W. and Hazel (Swanson) Heberle.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Chase and his brother, Michael Heberle.

Bob was an engineer and retired from the Ervite Corporation.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cheryl (Stafford) Heberle; three sons, Paul, Brian and Christopher Heberle; six grandchildren, Jason Heberle, Christian Heberle, Sydney Heberle, Jacob Heberle, Marli Heberle and Ethan Heberle and one sister, Patty Martin.

Funeral services were private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. Erie, PA 16506.

Memorial contributions may be made to either, Because You Care Animal Rescue and Pet Adoption PO Box 54 McKean, PA 16426 or Hermitage House Youth Services 25493 Rt. 99 Cambridge Springs, PA 16403.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved