Robert J. "Bob" Heberle, age 77, of Millcreek, passed away following a lengthy illness on Sunday October 4, 2020. He was born in Erie on March 12, 1943 a son of the late Robert W. and Hazel (Swanson) Heberle.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Chase and his brother, Michael Heberle.
Bob was an engineer and retired from the Ervite Corporation.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cheryl (Stafford) Heberle; three sons, Paul, Brian and Christopher Heberle; six grandchildren, Jason Heberle, Christian Heberle, Sydney Heberle, Jacob Heberle, Marli Heberle and Ethan Heberle and one sister, Patty Martin.
Funeral services were private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. Erie, PA 16506.
Memorial contributions may be made to either, Because You Care Animal Rescue and Pet Adoption PO Box 54 McKean, PA 16426 or Hermitage House Youth Services 25493 Rt. 99 Cambridge Springs, PA 16403.
