Robert J. Dorau
1927 - 2020
Robert J. Dorau of Erie, Pa. passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the age of 93.

He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy Dorau. After two years of exceptional medical and emotional support from AseraCare Hospice, Robert died peacefully at his home, with his family by his side.

He was born in 1927, in Erie, son of the late John and Stella Nejman Dorau, brother to Della Kane and Jennie Polson.

After graduating high school, Robert served in the United States Navy and then went on to work for Erie Forge & Steel. After retiring from the mill, he continued working as a crossing guard for St. Luke's School for many years. He enjoyed seeing the children and loved getting to watch them grow up from the time they started Kindergarten through graduation. He was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and the Society of Holy Trinity Club. He loved bowling, playing golf, dogs (although he would never admit it), and Polish music. It is also fairly certain that in his 93 years he never once passed on an opportunity to enjoy an ice cream cone (or two).

Robert found joy in the simple things in life and was never known to be bored. He was a household engineer and tinkerer, always coming up with alternative uses for many items others would have deemed worthless.

Robert was kind beyond measure, never one to judge or speak badly of others. His compassion was matched only by his generosity and humble spirit. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

Survivors include a daughter, Renee Walsh of Pittsburgh; two sons, Gregory and Gary Dorau of Erie; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Friends may call on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Holy Trinity Church East 22nd & Reed St. from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass there at 11 a.m. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed including wearing masks and social distancing. Private entombment will be in Mary Queen of Peace Cemetery Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Freedom Service Dogs of America or Amedisys Hospice Care.

The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St. is handling arrangements.

Please send condolences to www.slomskifuneralhome.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
NOV
27
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Funeral services provided by
Slomski Funeral Home
2101 Ash Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 454-2613
